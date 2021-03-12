ADVERTISEMENT

bY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Worried by the alarming rate of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country, Senator Shehu Sani has said the increasing rate of insecurity was caused by the federal government’s failure to act at the right time.

The human rights activist who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly said if the government had responded accordingly perhaps the situation would not have deteriorated to this level.

The senator who stated this on his verified official Facebook account said, “Those who denied and condemned us for bringing the attention of the president and the nation to the banditry, killings and kidnappings in the North are today ‘swallowing their vomit’ and admitting the truth; Not until thousands of people lost their lives, millions of families displaced and millions paid in ransom”.

He alleged that those who condemned them for asking the president to act, misinformed, misdirected and misadvised the president when he should have acted years ago.

“They misinformed, misdirected and misadvised the president when he should have acted years ago; now they can neither help the people nor help the president. The cat has become a monster. The nation is paying the price for its failure to act at the right time”, he asserted.