Following the growing spate of killings, kidnapping among other security challenges currently bedeviling the country, the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) yesterday declared a two-day prayer intercessory programme to seek God’s face to deliver the country from the agents of destruction.

PFN’s national president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, made this known at the weekend while briefing newsmen at the Treasure House Of God, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital over efforts of the Christian religious leaders at saving the country from the shackles of destruction.

Oke, who was represented by the project coordinator, Bishop Oyonude Kure, disclosed that the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, traditional rulers, as well as other heads of governments from across Nigeria would be converging in Abeokuta between 14th and 15th September, 2021 for a prayer project aimed at ensuring that Nigeria is not surrendered to the enemies who want to cut short her destiny.

Tagged: “Greater Nigeria Project Crusade”, Oke explained that PFN had noted with grief concerns, the unabated trend of kidnappings and killings ongoing in every region of the country hence, the gathering of heads of governments and religious leaders to pray for God’s special intervention, stressing that” Nigeria must not go to war”.

He also disclosed that youths as well as management of all the tertiary institutions across Nigeria would also be part of the special prayer project.

“It is the collective vision of the church that there should be massive intervention. Our primary assignment is to save Nigeria; we believe in the powers of prayers and fasting and so, we are of the strong conviction that with God, all things are possible,” he said.