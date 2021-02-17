By Abu Nmodu, Minna

The village head of Kusherki in Rafi local government area of Niger state, Masud Abubakar was killed by bandits in an attack on the village yesterday.

The attack was coming barely 72 hours after 20 passengers were abducted in same axis on Sunday while travelling in the state’s Transport Authority NSTA, and ten of them were released yesterday.

LEADERSHIP gathered from eyewitness account that the bandits went house to house picking people who could not afford money to buy their freedom.

It was learnt that after the operation that lasted for hours, ten people were abducted including the wife of the late village head and three of his children.

Meanwhile, the police public relation officer, Abiodun Wasiu could not be reached but the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed outrage at the killing of the village head.

The governor, in a statement, said the increasing activities of kidnappers and bandits in the state were becoming a nightmare to the people.

Governor Sani Bello described as callous and regrettable, the murder of the traditional ruler and challenged the security agencies to intensify their search to ‘fish-out’ and ensure that the perpetrators of such heinous acts were brought to justice.

“The situation, particularly in the last 72 hours, has become regrettably alarming! While efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted NSTA passengers, we heard that of Kusherki and other areas. We are witnessing these attacks now, almost, on a daily basis and it is worrisome”, the statement said.

The governor said the state government would not be deterred nor discouraged by the recent turn of events stressing that the existing collective resolve of the government, security agencies and the people must be sustained to checkmate the situation.

He expressed regret that the infiltrating bandits were closely collaborating with some insidious informants within the communities to attack them and tasked the people to provide more intelligence to the security agencies to isolate the informants in order to eliminate the bandits.