The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 73 students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

The abduction followed the invasion of the school by large number of armed bandits that occurred on Wednesday at exactly 1122hrs.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, on behalf of the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N Elkanah, said the Command has deployed a search and rescue team and was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students

“The CP further appealed to the general public especially parents and relatives of the abducted students to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation.

“Security has also been beefed up at Kaya village and environ to forestall further attack on the communities.

“Further development will be made known to members of the public,” the PPRO stated.