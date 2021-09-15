The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state Hassan Attahiru was abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja highway yesterday evening.

However, the police and military authorities in Kaduna are yet to confirm the incident.

It was also gathered that a police escort who accompanied the traditional ruler was killed in a shootout with the bandits, while the gunmen whisked away the emir.

In another incident, bandits struck in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State and set the homes of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya and other residents ablaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman, Committee on Security and Prosecution of Bandits in Zamfara State Alhaji Abdullahi Shinkafi, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the bandits stormed the community and set ablaze some houses including that of the speaker.

He lamented that this is coming as a result of the ongoing onslaught by the military in Zurmi.

Shinkafi, who was in the affected community to assess the security situation, said the government will assist the victims and deploy more security operatives to protect the people.