Suspected bandits who recently kidnapped the principal of Government Secondary School Ruma, Katsina State, Malam Sani Sa’idu Usha, and in separate operations abducted 30 other residents of Batsari town also in the state, are asking for N150 million ransom in order to release all the abductees.

A resident of the town, Lawal Batsari, told LEADERSHIP that the bandits called the principal’s family to provide N100m for his release, and demanded N50m for the women and children who are also in their custody.

He said, “It was not long that bandits started invading Batsari community again. They recently took about 30 persons mostly women and children between the ages of three and five years during immunization.

“They are now demanding N50m ransom to release them, while the principal who was kidnapped a few days back on his way from school, asked the family to bring N100m to the kidnapers.”

Investigation however revealed that bandits’ recent resurgence in Batsari town and its environs, especially from the Ramadan period till date has continued to raise tension and fear among the people who struggled to have a single meal.