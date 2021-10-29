Bandits who abducted 15 villagers in Mazakuka in Mashegu local government area of Niger State have threatened to kill them if N4 million each is not paid on their head.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits had initially demanded N100 million on the 15 villagers but later reduced it to N4 million per head.

The bandits had on Monday morning killed 18 worshippers in Maza-Kuka community mosque and abducted 15 people.

It was learnt that the bandits made their demands through the village head Mallam Abubakar and the chief Imam late on Wednesday and repeated the same yesterday demanding N4 million on each of the abductees.

A village source hinted that the bandits sounded serious and annoyed that they lost one of their key men during the operation in the village and insisted that they would not reduce the ransom again.