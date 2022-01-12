Bandits have attacked an illegal process gold site at Magama Jibia in Jibia local government area of Katsina State, killing two miners and kidnapping 11 persons. The bandits also imposed N10,000 monthly fee on each process gold point to guarantee their safety in the business.

The chairman of the miners association, Tasi’u Abdulahi, said the bandits invaded the area last Thursday with sophisticated weapons, and forcefully collected money from people. According to him when someone raised the alarm they began to shoot people and killed two persons and left five with injuries.

He said, “The bandits came and started collecting money, as someone alerted the people, shouting ‘thief! thief!!’ they started shooting. They killed two persons, injured five and went away with eleven people.

“The message we received through the leader of the town (Magajin gari) said the bandits sent a letter asking us to be loyal to them by paying N10,000 per machine points in the area.

“And we have about 70 machines where at least two persons are working in each of the holes, with about four to five persons attached to each of the machines who are washing to extract the gold substance from the scent. On the whole, we have about 300 to 400 workers with over 700 labourers in this place.”

The chairman said they are ready to comply with any arrangement made by the government who are going to protect their lives and businesses, as such they are not striking a deal with bandits.

LEADERSHIP however observed that the local gold factory is surrounded by small businesses, where children, women and adult men are selling foods, drinks, and clothes among other things. There is also presence of security operatives in strategic areas of the factory.

