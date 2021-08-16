Students of the Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animals Health, Gusau, the state capital, have deserted the college following bandit attack on Sunday night.

The bandits in large number stormed the college at about 10:00pm firing shots sporadically, which resulted in the killing of a mobile policeman and two other security guards on duty.

The bandits, thereafter kidnapped 15 students and four staff of the college.

The deputy Registrar of the College, Aliyu Atiku, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP via telephone.

According to him, the bandits stormed the main campus of the institution around 10:00pm Sunday and spent about about one and a half hours operating in the school.

He said, two staff and one student escaped from the attackers after being kidnapped and have returned to the school early Monday morning.

“As I am talking to you now, we have formally discovered that the bandits kidnapped 15 students, three women and one person who is also our staff and killed two of our security watchmen, one police officer,” he explained.

For his part, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State, CP Ayuba N. Elkana, accompanied by strategic and tactical Commanders visited the college to assess the situation.

A statement issued by the PPRO, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the Commissioner of Police while at the school, held an emergency meeting where he assured the school management on the way forward to rescue the abductees.

The PPRO said the CP further went round the school and assessed the existing security arrangements to enable more reinforcement be provided against further attack.