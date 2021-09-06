Suspected bandits have kidnapped 78-year-old Kabir Muhammad, the elder brother of the secretary to the Katsina State government (SSG) Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa.

The press secretary to the SGS, Abdullahi Yar’Adua, who confirmed the incident, said Kabir Muhammed was abducted from his home town in Danmusa local government area of the state.

He debunked reports in some quarters that the SSG’s children and relatives were also abducted, insisting that his elder brother only, was taken away while working on his farm at Diftau village on Wednesday.

Yar’Adua added that no demand was made, but the case has been reported to the security agencies and they are on top of the matter.

Similarly, some suspected bandits on Saturday night abducted the wife and two children of the lawmaker representing Bakori local government area at the State House of Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Kurami.

A source revealed that the bandits stormed the residence of the lawmaker in Kurami village in Bakori LGA at about 9:15 pm and shot at a member of the First Aid Group of Islam, who they met at the main gate.

The source added that the bandits left the member of the First Aid Group of Islam on the ground, lying with varying degrees of injuries.

The source said: “Bandits attacked the residence of our lawmaker, Dr Ibrahim Kurami, yesterday (Saturday) and kidnapped his wife and his two children. They also shot one of our members of the First Aid Group of Islam.

He is currently receiving treatment in Bakori General Hospital.”

It was learnt that the lawmaker was their target, but he was not at his residence when the hoodlums struck.

The state police command is yet to make statement on the incidents at the time of filing this report.