By Umar Mohammed |



Suspected gunmen have launched another attack at Damaga town in Maradun local government area of Zamafara State killing 13 persons, including a student.

An eye witness, Miss Damaga said the bandits on motorbikes, attacked students of the Junior Day Secondary School in the community and the panicking students dispersed running into different directions for their dear life.

The source said one of the students was shot and he died instantly, adding that the bandits then moved into the town and started shooting sporadically killing twelve others.

“The bandits first attacked Government Day Secondary School, and the students start running to their houses, but unfortunately one student was killed”, he added.

When contacted, Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Muhammad Shehu said the command was not aware of the attack but promised to find out.