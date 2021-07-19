Bandits operating in Zamfara State have killed 13 special mobile police officers in Bungudu local government area and two others in Niger State

A resident Mustafa Usman said the bandits laid an ambush near Kura Mota village and killed 13 officers.

The special police squad was patrolling the Magami- Dansadau road.

Usman said, “The bandits hiding in the bush just opened fire on the police officers killing 13 on the spot and injuring several others”.

He said the dead bodies were evacuated to Gusau, the state capital.

When contacted on the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command SP Mohammed Shehu said, “Just hold on, as we are now in the hospital.”

In Niger State, operatives of the Joint Special Security Unit deployed to fight bandits in the state lost two men and killed 10 bandits in a gun duel that lasted about two hours in Kundu Community, Rafi local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the operatives on routine patrol yesterday encountered the bandits who were trying to abduct some people in Kundi village .