Bandits in their large numbers stormed Anguwan Gimbiya, a community in Sabon Tasha, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, killing two persons and abducting over 50 residents to an unknown destination.

The bandits stormed the community Thursday night and wreak a lot of havoc on the people before taking away with scores of captives.

One of the members of the community, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the attackers went to no fewer than 13 houses, killing at least two persons in the process.

He said: “The bandits were many and they went to selected houses. It’s like they were operating based on information given by an informant.

“They operated for over an hour and killed two people and abducted 50 others. One of those killed was slaughtered like a ram and a woman, whose husband has travelled was abducted alongside her children.

“They went to 13 selected houses and took 50 people. It’s like they were acting on information because of the way they operated.

“There was no help from anywhere and we were at their mercy. They had a field day as nobody could resist them. We are in a big trouble.”

Another resident of the area, Mr Timothy Andrew, said: “we cannot sleep with two of our eyes closed again. This bandits attack at will and do whatever they want, it is very unfortunate and we pray that God will deliver us from their hands.”

It would be recalled that this attack is coming barely few days after telecommumication services were restored to parts of the state on the November 22, 2021.

When the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammad Jalige, was contacted via his mobile phone, he did not pick his calls and did not return calls placed to his phone as at the time of filing this report.