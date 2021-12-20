Nigerians and political parties yesterday deplored the fresh killings in communities in Kaduna State.

Their reactions came as the state government confirmed the killing of 38 residents by bandits in various attacks on villages in Idasu, Giwa local government area.

While 29 of the victims have been identified, nine are yet to be identified as of the time of this report.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement yesterday, said, “Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.

“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update. The 29 identified are listed as: Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update. The 29 identified are listed as: Rabi`u Wada, Salisu Boka, Alhaji Nura Nuhu, Alh Bashari Sabiu, Alhaji Lawal Dahiru, Abbas Saidu, Inusa Kano, Malam Lawal Nagargari, Malam Aminu, Lawal Maigyad, Alhaji Mustapha, Lawal Aliyu, Sale Makeri.”

Other victims were “Sani Lawal, Auwal Umar, Jamilu Hassan, Badamasi Mukhtar, Malam Jibril, Lawal Tsawa, Sule Hamisu, Sadi Bala, Kabiru Gesha, Abubakar Sanusi, Saiph Alh Abdu, Haruna Musa, Lawal Hudu, Malam Shuaibu Habibu, Malam Yahaya Habibu and Abubakar Yusuf. Further details will be published as they are confirmed.”

Aruwan earlier said bandits attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA: “As of the time of this update. Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the security reports with sadness and sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.

The governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief: “In the meantime, security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area.”

In his comment, a governorship aspirant under the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State Brig. Gen. John Sura (rtd) called on the federal and state government to set up special courts to try suspected terrorists and bandits operating in different parts of Nigeria.

Sura, in an interview with newsmen in Jos at the weekend, argued that those who take lives should be made to pay the supreme price for their actions. He further warned that no one or group should be treated as if they are above the law of the land.

Sura pointed out that bandits and terrorists should not be allowed to operate in any part of the country.

The gubernatorial aspirant however pointed out that persons saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property should discharge their constitutional duties.

“Terrorists and bandits should be punished with death sentences and be made to face the wrath of the law of the land to serve as a deterrent to others planning to make life difficult to law abiding Nigerians in the country.”

He advised state governors not to shy away from signing death sentences on criminals who have been sentenced to death by competent courts.

Sura further called for strengthening of security intelligence in all the parts of the country such that security lapses in states are accounted for by those responsible.

“If we don’t do that, Nigeria will be going nowhere.”

Sura lamented that the security situation has degenerated to a level that one could begin to say there is failed leadership.

He added that Nigerian leaders must begin to speak against wrongdoings in the system, saying, “leaders must stand with their people in good times and bad times or else they are not worthy to be called leaders,” Sura stressed.

Also yesterday, the PDP has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government to target the source of fund to terrorists in the country.

The PDP stated this yesterday while condemning what it called the insensitivity of APC to the escalated killings in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau states and other parts of the country by terrorists.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the manifest numbness of the APC leaders to bloodletting as well as the failure of the APC, as a party, to proffer any tangible solution or forcefully take its government to task on security, validate apprehensions on APC’s reported complicity in the worsened insecurity in the nation in the last six years.

“The least Nigerians expect of the APC is to forcefully give its government a marching order to develop wholesome strategy to proactively tackle insecurity, including targeting the source of fund to terrorists, many of which were revealed by a foreign government, yet the APC government refused to take action” Ologunagba said in a statement.

He continued, “Is it not unpardonable that while the APC had failed to show empathy on the gruesome murder of scores of travelers who were burnt alive in Sokoto state, the massacre of over 15 worshippers in Niger state, other compatriots felled in Kaduna, Katsina and other parts of the country in the last few days, its leaders and officials in government had the time to attend the turbaning ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son in the same troubled Katsina state?

“Is it also not provocative, vexatious and indeed the height of heartlessness that APC and its leaders party while Nigeria burns?

“Such callous assault on the sensibility of Nigerians which amounts to dancing on the graves of the victims of the attacks further exposes the APC as a party that is completely unfeeling to killings, attaches no value to lives and has no commitment towards the fight against terrorism in our country.

“The PDP, standing in solidarity with Nigerians, calls out the APC to come clean on its alleged connection to killings, the benefit it derives from violence and bloodletting and why it attaches no value to human lives.

“Nigerians can recall that despite demands by the PDP, the APC and its leaders have failed to account for the “political mercenaries” they reportedly imported from neighboring countries as thugs, gangsters and hoodlums to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 elections. The APC has also not explained the continued presence of a self-confessed terrorism apologist in its government.

The PDP charged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate leadership and empathy by personally visiting the troubled states in line with his campaign promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front instead of always pushing his responsibilities to others.

The opposition party however commiserated with victims of the horrific attacks and urged Nigerians not to resign to despondency but continue to support one another and remain focused as “we scale up our collective efforts to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.”