No fewer than seven people were killed by bandits in Chikun, Kajuru and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State.

According to security agencies, bandits shot four kidnapped citizens at the outskirts of Tsohon Gayan area of Chikun LGA.

Two of those killed were identified as Solomon Bamaiyi and Francis Moses from Kakau village, as the third was identified as being from Kachia town and the fourth remained yet unidentified.

In Iri Station, Kajuru LGA, two citizens, Reuben Tanko and Sani Jibrin were also shot dead by a group of bandits.

One Danjuma Alhaji, a native of Tsohon Farakwai of Igabi LGA was similarly killed by bandits at the outskirts of Galadima area in Giwa LGA.

The security agencies have carried out confidence-building visit to Iri Station, where some citizens were killed and an unspecified number of persons kidnapped.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who led the delegation to the affected village assured the community of the state government’s commitment to security and peace.

Aruwan also said that collaboration between communities and security agencies was critical and must be cultivated towards enhancing security in areas that are difficult to access across the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for the repose of their souls.