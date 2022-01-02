I’m No fewer than seven persons have been confirmed killed in bandits’ attacks on four villages across Igabi, Chikun and Zangon-Kataf local government areas of Kaduna State, while 18 others have been reported kidnapped in Udawa, along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the killings on Sunday, however, did not confirm the abduction of the 18 villagers.

A community leader in Udawa, Muhammed Umaru, disclosed that one person was killed and 18 kidnapped when bandits attacked Angwar Zalla in the village in the early hours of Sunday.

Umaru said the bandits stormed the village around 12:30am on Sunday and kidnapped 18 persons, including married women, adults and girls.

He described the situation as pathetic saying the abductors were yet to contact families of the kidnapped victims or the community leadership.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in separate statements he issued on Sunday, said the affected communities, including Angwar Zalla, Kerawa, Ungwan Rimi-Afana road and Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha have been under security surveillance.

According to Aruwan, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that four people were killed, and one injured, during an attack by bandits in Kerawa, Igabi LGA.”

The Commissioner added, “according to the report, bandits attacked the village, shooting sporadically, and killed four residents, identified as follows: Lado Shuaibu, Usman Haruna, Ayuba Muntari and Jafar Abdullahi

“One Mallam Mamuda was left injured, as the bandits carted away some motorcycles and supplies from the community.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf LGA. One Joshua Kawu sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, and was rushed to hospital, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead.”

Aruwan in another statement said, “security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that two people were killed by bandits in two attacks occurring in Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

“According to the reports, bandits invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village on the outskirts of the Maraban Jos area, Igabi local government area.

“The armed bandits attacked the village and broke into some homes, all the while shooting into the air. One Hadiza Mohammed, a housewife, was caught by their gunfire and died instantly.

“In the second incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Zallah in Udawa, Chikun LGA, and one Moses Jaja was shot dead.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with deep sadness, and conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the citizens who were killed in the attacks across the two local government areas. He wished the injured person a speedy recovery as he commiserated with the attacked communities.”

Meanwhile, efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, to confirm the abduction of the 18 persons was not successful as he neither not pick nor return his calls as at the time of filing this report.