Bandits have killed the district head of Gada, Umaru Bawan-Allah, and his two sons during an attack on Gada community in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State.

The bandits launched the attack on the community in the early hours of yesterday.

According to Channels Television, the state’s commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, confirmed the incident.

He was reported as saying that apart from the killings, the bandits razed down the house of the district head of the community.

Dosara said, “The security agencies, including the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) are currently on the trail of the bandits.”.

An eyewitness said the gunmen invaded the area in the early hours and unleashed mayhem on the people.

He said the bandits abducted many others from the community, in addition to killing the district head of Gada and his two sons.

Gada community is about seven kilometres from Bungudu town, the headquarters of the local council

The incident occurred about three months after the Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, was abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

Attahiru who was kidnapped in September spent 32 days in the custody of his abductors before he was released.