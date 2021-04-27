BY BODE GBADEBO

The Bandits, who kidnapped the 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna in March, have released another video of the students on Tuesday, showing the remaining 29 students and other victims in captivity.

The bandits, who had demanded N500million ransom from the government, later contacted the abdutees’ parents when Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s administration insisted it was not going to negotiate or pay ransom to the kidnappers.

Though no specific ransom was demanded for the students, some of the victims, in about five minute-long video, took turns to beg their parents to pay the ransom so they can be freed.

One of the students, a pregnant woman, identified by the bandits as ‘Hajiya’ pleaded with their parents on behalf of others, to rescue them because of what they were passing through.

She added they had been without food for the past 47 days with the bandits and some of them have fallen ill.

“We are appealing to our parents to help us. We are tired and there is no food.

“They should do their best to get us out of this place. We have spent 47 days, almost all of us are ill and there is no food. We sleep in the open even when it rains,” she said.

Another woman abducted by the bandit, said she was kidnapped from Agwa in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, stating that her husband is a military officer based in Delta State.