The Yobe State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four suspects for allegedly involved in armed robbery and killing of one Hassan Abubakar in Damaturu, the state capital.

In a press statement signed and issued by the Police Public Relations (PPRO) Yobe Police Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, the suspects are Umar Shaibu a.k.a. Abba aged 21 of Sabon Fegi ward; Tajjuddeen Taufiq aged 20 of Abasha ward; Ismail Moh’d aged 17 of Abasha ward, and Bulama Modu aged 17 of Abasha ward, all of Damaturu LGA of Yobe State.

The suspects were apprehended during a sting operation carried out by detectives of B Divisional Police Headquarters.

The statement said that on July 23, 2021 at about 1130hrs, a report was received from one Abubakar Musa, an employee of UBA Bank, Damaturu branch that one Hassan Abubakar, a co-employee did not report for duty and efforts to trace his whereabout proved abortive.

Consequently, detectives swung into action and stormed the house of the victim.

“His home and premises were searched and blood stains were observed on the floor with some iron rods covered with blood and probably used in the commission of the offence.

“On 24th July, 2021 the principal suspect who happened to be the house help of the victim was arrested while carting away valuable items from the victim’s house.

“However, on interrogation, he confessed to the crime stating that on 22nd July, 2021 he and three others attacked the victim in his house at Red Bricks Housing Estate in Damaturu, robbed him of money but ended up killing the victim, buried the corpse in the compound and fled,” the Police statement said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that on the next day of the murder, July 23, 2021, they started selling the victim’s properties until they were eventually nabbed by the police.