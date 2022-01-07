Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and International Relation, Chief Juliet Ibekaku, has commended His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for the inuguration of the Board of NNPC with Senator Magareth Okadigbo, as the Chairman/Chairperson of the incorporated Board.

Nwagwu described the event as historic and called on everybody, particularly the Southerners to continue to support the unprecedented reform initiated by Mr. President in the oil and gas sector.

President Buhari today inaugurated the Board of NNPC with Senator Magareth Okadigbo, a South-Easterner as the Chairman/Chairperson of the Board of NNPC incorporated under the new Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

“By this development, Senator Magareth Okadigbo has made history as she will be the first woman to occupy the position.

“We commend the President’s unique opportunity to women as we look forward to more of such unique and targeted appointments in 2022,” Said Ibekaku.

