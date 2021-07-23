A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, on Friday, called on Ilorin elite to sink their differences and join hands for the development of the community.

Baraje, who was named the Tafida of Ilorin on Thursday because of his philanthropy, made the call when he paid a thank-you visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari in his palace.

While noting that the Emir was doing his best possible to unite all his subjects, Baraje harped on the need for all sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate to complement the monarch’s efforts in this regard.

He hailed the Emir for spreading chieftaincy titles to the deserving Ilorin elite, irrespectives of their professional callings, whether politics or other areas of human endeavours.

Baraje, who thanked God for giving him the enablement to assist the downtrodden and the Emir for finding him worthy of the title of Tafida Ilorin, said that the development will further spur him to do more for his people and his community.

Responding, Alh Sulu-Gambari prayed for Baraje, other title holders and the entire people of Ilorin Emirate.

He restated his call for unity among the people of the Emirate, saying that the community would proper only if the people unite and live peacefully among themselves.