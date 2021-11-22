Federal government has proposed legislation to increase funding from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to the nation’s basic education sector to three percent.

The minister of education Malam Adamu Adamu disclosed this at a meeting of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) management with the chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) in Benin, Edo State.

In a statement issued by head, public relations/protocol of UBEC, David Apeh, the minister said the move would see an increase from the current two percent to three percent of statutory allocation from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to the basic education, with further 1 percent to be invested in the senior secondary education segment.

Represented by the director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Folake Olatunji-David, the minister said the present administration is also fully committed to bridging the national skills gap by supporting institutions and establishing new ones to accelerate the production of trained manpower for the different sectors of the national economy.

“The Buhari’s administration is committed to ensure that these interventions have long lasting dividends towards the empowerment and enlightenment of the Nigerian child,” he said.

The minister expressed hope that resolutions reached at the meeting would enhance education of the Nigerian child, whose success and progress underpins the overall progress of the nation and serve as hope for the future generations.

Adamu also called on SUBEBs’ executive chairmen, who are the direct supervisors of basic education implementation, to work in synergy with the minister of state for education, private proprietors and other non-state actors /non- governmental organisations to create the enabling environment for enhanced quality teaching and learning in schools.

On his part, the executive secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, said the commission is working hard to ensure equitable and quality basic education for all children of school age and would not relent in its efforts.

He said the success of any system of education is hinged on proper planning and effective implementation.

“This is what UBEC and SUBEB are striving to achieve through their partnership,” he said.