I Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has announced that the maiden edition of Hajia (Dr) Aisha Bala Mohammed national U-15 boy’s soccer tournament take place from Saturday, October, 30- November, 6, 2021 in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital.

According to a statement by the Federation signed by its national secretary, Patrick Okpavuwrhe advised all states wishing to participate in the weeklong tournament being sponsored by the first lady of Bauchi State Hajia ( Dr) Aisha Bala Mohammed that arrival date for the competition is Saturday while screening of players will hold on Sunday, 31st, October.

The statement also reminded all the states that members of their contingent made up of 20 players must be under the age of 15 years as at 30th October, 2021 with body weight of 55kg and maximum height of 1.62m with 3 officials, one of whom must be a YSFON official just as it stated that facial appearance shall be used where in doubt, and it supersedes other criteria.

The Federation scribe also notified teams that accommodation shall be provided at school hostels while all players are expected to present three recent passport photographs for licenses, while screening of players shall take place from 7.00am on Sunday ,31th October, 2021.

It also strongly advised teams to make provision for the feeding and transportation of their players and officials as no provision will be made for it.