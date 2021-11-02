Bauchi State FA has thrown its weight behind the ongoing Aisha Bala Mohammed U-15 boys’ tournament organised by the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON).

The FA chairman, Patrick Pascal, commended the Bauchi State’s First Lady, Aisha Bala Mohammed, for her consistent support towards the development of grassroots sports and youth empowerment in the state.

Pascal, who is also the Super Eagles coordinator, said the Bauchi FA doors are widely open for further partnerships with the office of the First Lady towards developing football and sports in placing the state in the world map.

“We at Bauchi FA commend Dr Aisha Bala Mohammed’s great efforts towards the development of sports and empowerment of the youths to become better citizens not just in Bauchi State but in Nigeria at large.

“For Aisha Bala Mohammed hosting the national U-15 championships in the state reaffirmed her commitment towards the development of sports and we in the Bauchi FA remain committed in partnering with the office of the First Lady and other stakeholders in achieving the dreams of the millions of Nigerians in and out of Bauchi State,” he said.