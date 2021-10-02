Bauchi State Football Association (BAFA) under the leadership of former Nigeria international Patrick Pascal (MON) has inaugurated newly elected chairmen into the 20 local football council in Bauchi State.

The event commenced with a group photo with all the newly chairmen, state FA chairman and secretary Bashir Idris and other board members of the Bauchi FA.

The state FA boss however urged the newly elected chairmen into the to work toward the development of football in their various council.

“This is the first of it kind in Bauchi State, I want to urge all the chairmen to follow the rules and regulations guiding the Football Association in Bauchi, by coming with ideas that will showcase Bauchi state as a football loving state”, he said.

The election for was conducted early August this year.