Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the appointment of Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim as the new Secretary to the Bauchi State Government.

Recall that Governor Mohammed had on Monday appointed the Dr Aminu Gamawa as his new Chief of Staff, Government House.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, in the wee hours of Tuesday, he said the appointment was with immediate effect.

The statement said the new SSG, Barrister Kashim holds a LL. B, BL, LLM and Masters in Business Administration and various Post Graduate Certificates in Management, Administration and Economic Reform and Divestiture from many institutions in the United Kingdom and the United States.

He hails from Bauchi local government area of the state and a legal practitioner, a former lecturer at Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, a public servant and a policy expert.

He retired in 2015 as a Director in the Presidency (Bureau for Public Enterprises) where he headed various departments and acted as the Director-General of the Bureau.

Upon retirement, Barrister Kashim ran a consultancy outfit, Kauthar Resources Nig. Ltd and had consulted for various transport sector committees of both chambers of the National Assembly, House Committee on Commercialisation and Privatisation and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

He is a registered member of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), a non-profit, non–partisan private sector-led think tank with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open and globally competitive economy.

In 2020, Barrister Kashim was appointed as the pioneer Director General, Bauchi State Bureau for Privatisation and Economic Reforms, an agency set up pursuant to the current government’s resolve to reform, restructure and grow the economy of the State.

He served in various committees and initiated many reforms programmes in the state and until his latest appointment, he was the immediate past Director-General, Bureau for Privatisation and Economic Reforms.