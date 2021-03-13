Other top Government officials who were vaccinated include; Chief of Staff; Ladan Salihu, Commissioner of Health; Aliyu Maigoro, Executive Chairman, State Primary Health Care Development Agency; Rilwanu Mohammed, religious and traditional leaders.
The Governor urged the citizens to step forward for the vaccine saying that “Our leader, the President, Muhammadu Buhari came out with the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to be administered this vaccine, Nigerians believe him. Because is our leader and that’s why I came out. Even if I have any reservation, I must come out.
“There is no incident that this vaccine has given anybody problem since it started. I must appreciate our development partners –the World Health Organisation (WHO). Let me on behalf of Nigerians and sub-national say that this vaccination is not enough. We cannot play politics with vaccination and our health.
“Nigeria is rich enough to buy vaccines. We should not be a beggar nation. I’m urging the Federal Government to make sure that we look for resources.” He pleaded with the FG to provide more vaccines to cover about 8million population in the state.
Mohammed said that inability of the virus to cause more devastation “is a work of God.” He urged the people of the state to keep wearing masks, social distancing, and other protocols of the virus.