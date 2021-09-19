Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged stakeholders in the state’s civil service to support his administration in revitalizing the service.

The governor gave the advice while presiding over the swearing in ceremony of the new Head of Service, chairman of the Civil Service Commission and the 22 permanent secretaries at the Government House Annex in Bauchi yesterday.

He said they were chosen after an appraisal of their competency, adding that the task before the new Head of Civil Service was enormous and charged him to ensure effective and efficient deployment of personnel and materials for the implementation of government policies and programmes by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state.

The governor also enjoined the chairman of the Civil Service Commission to ensure that due process and extant laws of the civil service are observed in appointment, promotion and disciplinary actions in the service.

He said as accounting officers of their MDAs, the permanent secretaries are to guide and direct the application of government policies and interpret the rules and regulations of the civil service.

He urged them to cultivate and sustain cordial relationship with commissioners in order to ensure smooth implementation of policies and programmes of government.

“As civil servants, the permanent secretaries should imbibe the culture of neutrality and loyalty to the government of the day. Under no circumstance should they involve themselves in partisan politics,” he said.

The governor said his administration would not condone mismanagement of resources and bastardization of the civil service for selfish ends and as such it had introduced sanity in the management of public funds so as to get the state back on track.

He said necessary arrangements had been made for the state to migrate from the current Defined Benefit Scheme to the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the new Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna, assured of their total support and cooperation for effective service delivery.