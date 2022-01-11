Bauchi State government has rejected media reports that wild polio virus has resurfaced in the state.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, executive secretary of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Agency stated this in Bauchi while interacting with reporters in his office.

He said the reports were misleading about the polio free status which Nigeria worked hard to achieve.

“As part of the post-polio free certification activities, Bauchi State was able to detect 38 cases of circulating vaccine-derived polio viruses, out of the 315 samples collected from January to December 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As part of the Post-Polio Free Certification Activities the World Health Organisation has directed every Country to intensify surveillance activities, strengthen routine immunization for children and continuous public health education.

“The surveillance activities require collection of samples from children with cases of Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) and from the environment at some designated sites.

“The circulating vaccine-derived polio viruses which are at present referred to as the circulating mutant polio viruses (cMPV) normally result from mutation (change of form/characteristics) of the attenuated polio viruses used in the manufacturing of the Polio Vaccines” he said.

The director maintained that there is no case of polio in Bauchi State that can cause paralysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed called on the media to always verify reports before going to press.