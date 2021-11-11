Bauchi State government has vowed that it would punish top officers and some school administrators over 15,000 cases of exam malpractice during the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) conducted in the state.

The commissioner for education, Dr Aliyu Tilde who made this assertion yesterday in Bauchi while briefing the press, revealed that 52,000 students sat for this year’s BECE with 45,000 of them from public schools.

He noted with dismay that there were 15,000 cases of examination malpractice in the essay part. “I have video evidence of the exam malpractice in my possession.

“We are not going to punish the students but certainly we will punish the top officers. And will not allow them to conduct subsequent exams. That is the least we can do and will do that,” he said.

Tilde also regretted that the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of the ministry was truncated two days after the governor dissolved the cabinet last July.

According to him, “We must change the leadership of the ministry if we must make a change. Within two days when I left the office when the cabinet was dissolved, I heard some people went and withdrew money in a sack and were sharing cash.

“Don’t be surprised when you hear of some changes in the ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

We must change things.”

He said a placement test for the willing students has become necessary because “only about one-third of students admitted through Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) report to schools”.

“They prefer day and private schools. Having learnt the hard way for two years, we have no option but to go the way we used to 21 years ago to admit students into the Special Schools during the Mu’azu era. That method of admission has been yielding the desired results for two decades now,” Tilde recalled.

He further explained that the exam has started since Monday 8th November and would end Sunday 15th November 2021 for only the indigenes of the state.

Tilde said that examinations are ongoing in 23 centres from 9am to 4pm, adding that the test would make them eligible for admission into JSS1, JSS2, SS1 and SS2 of our boarding schools.