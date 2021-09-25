In its efforts to address shortage of manpower in the health sector, Bauchi State government has conducted a recruitment exercise for 111 medical doctors and 220 midwives.

This was disclosed by Malam Garba Gamawa, the deputy director, planning, Bauchi State Ministry of Health during a one-day meeting for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders in the health sector.

He said: “The state government is working to address some of the challenges experienced in the health sector such as shortage of manpower, inadequate supply of drugs and commodities and shortage of ambulances in the PHCs. Most of them have been captured in the 2022 budget and will be adequately provided for.”

Speaking earlier, the Project Manager of Community Health Research (CHR), Mr. Salisu Mohammed, said that the advocacy messages were developed to bring changes in primary healthcare centers, hence the need for the stakeholder meeting.

Some of the issues in PHCs according to him include inadequate distribution of human resource, inadequate supply of drugs and commodities in primary healthcare centers, shortage of emergency ambulances in PHCs across the state, amongst others.

Also speaking, Mr Jinjiri Garba, chairman, Bauchi State Network for Civil Society (BASNEC), said that CSO would ensure that coordination and feedback were communicated among stakeholders for improved primary healthcare.