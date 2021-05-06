BY HARUNA MOHAMMED, Bauchi

Bauchi State House of Assembly has requested the state governor Bala Mohammed to rebuild the Assembly Complex, which was built since 1977.

The speaker of the assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman who made the request during an Iftar dinner organised for members of the Assembly by the state governor at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, argued that the Assembly Complex and legislative quarters remain in bad shape for years.

“Your Excellency, in some states, we are seeing assembly complexes with modern building and modern electronic facilities. I know you have

the intention to do it. I know you will do it. I request you to please do it so that we will work in a conducive environment, which will ease our work.

“Secondly, Your Excellency, most of the honourable members reside in vulnerable and insecure areas which exposed them to many dangers.

I know you are planning to build a three-arm quarters, we urge you to expedite action towards that so that we will benefit from the legislative quarters”, the speaker added.

The speaker expressed the appreciation of the 9th Assembly to the governor for taking “very good care” of them through timely payment of their entitlements as well as granting their requests.

In his reaction, the state governor, Bala Mohammed thanked the lawmakers for their support to his administration, saying the achievements recorded by his administration was partly facilitated by the lawmakers.

According to the governor, people initially thought because the opposition APC has majority in the Assembly, there would be chaos and rancour between the arms but “with the will of Almighty Allah, the leaders and members of the Assembly put people first and rendered all needed support for the success of the administration.”

“This is worthy of emulation by all states in the country.

Some governors would call me to inquire about the secrets of the peaceful coexistence between us. Some governors are of the same party as the

legislature but still problems exist.

“This is the work of Almighty God and I thank you most sincerely. I urge you not to listen to negative people. I don’t listen to them too.

We have put our initial problems at our back and moved on with all sense of fairness to all”, Governor Mohammed said.