ADVERTISEMENT

By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

The Bauchi state police command said it has arrested two notorious armed robbery suspects terrorising four states of Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau and Kaduna.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Ahmed Mohammad Wakil who made this known in a press release circulated to journalists Wednesday evening, said the arrests came following credible information made available to police.

“On the 23/11/2020 at about 1030hrs the operatives of the bureau acting on credible information arrested two suspects namely; Yakubu Hussaini (AKA) Abba Laba ‘m’ aged 20yrs of Kofar Dumi and Bashir Ibrahim (AKA) Bashoo ‘m’ aged 23yrs of the same address”, DSP Wakil explained.

He said that the suspects are among the notorious armed robbers terrorising the four states, adding that the suspects had escaped from lawful custody sometime in 2019.

According to him, the suspects are also among those who recently attacked Peace and Security Committee office known as ‘Yan Komiti’ in Hausa, at zango and kofar Dumi area of Bauchi state.

The PPRO said that the two suspected thieves have also been arrested for stealing 127 spare tyres of tricycles, also known as Keke NAPEP.

He said that suspects, Kabiru Adamu ‘m’ aged 25yrs of IGBO Quarters Bauchi metro and Markus Kyala ‘m’ aged 45yrs of Bigi Village Bauchi were arrested on the 22nd of this month by operatives of the command’s Bureau acting on credible information.

Wakil said “the suspects went to Bauchi State Development Board where six hundred and fifty (650) Tricycles (Keke Napep) purchased by Bauchi State Government for disbursement, Conspired among themselves and stole away one hundred and twenty seven (127) spare tyres of the Keke Napep”.

He noted that, some of the spare tyres were recovered from the suspects, adding that investigation is ongoing, after which all the suspects would be charge to court for prosecution.