The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers and bandits for wreaking havoc on residents of Nabordo and Duguri in Toro and Alkaleri local government of the state.

Sylvester Alabi, Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, disclosed this to reporters at the Command’s headquarters while parading the suspects.

CP Alabi said police at Toro Division on getting intelligence brief about purported kidnapping of a couple, Murnai Abubakar and his wife Hauwa Murnai, swung to action leading to the arrest of the suspects Runka village of Safana local government of Katsina State.

The commissioner of police said that one Saleh Bello, 30, in connivance with his father Bello Abubakar, 60, orchestrated the kidnapping of his brother and his wife about two months ago in Safana local government of Katsina State.

He said the suspects killed Murnai Abubakar shortly after kidnaping him.

“On receipt of the report, the Area Commander Dutsinma, Katsina State was contacted and he confirmed the allegation. Our men swung to action and traced the suspects to Guggu village via Nabordo where they were arrested.

“One of the suspects Abdullahi Tukur who was arrested, indicted both Saleh and his father, Bello Abubakar of the crime adding that the said Bello recently absconded from Safana in Katsina and relocated his son’s house after committing the heinous crime,” CP Alabi said.

He said added police in collaboration with personnel of Danga Security ran into an assembly of some dangerously armed bandits and kidnappers know for terrorising Duguri village of Alkaleri local government while patrolling Riga Forest Base 1.

“This encounter resulted in a heavy gun battle between our men and the criminals which led to the killing of two of the unknown armed bandits while others escaped with bullet wounds.”

He said that police recovered on AK 47 riffle with beach No. 357843, one locally made single barrel gun, 16 live ammunitions of 7.62mm caliber, two cutlasses, and a knife from the suspects.

Other exhibits recovered from the suspects include two motorcycles with registration numbers TRN 762 QP and KEY 322 QL, large catches bow and arrows, one Tecno cellphone, and a substantial quantity of certain substance suspected to be Cannabis.

The Commissioner said that after all the necessary police procedures have completed; the suspects will be taken to court to face the full wrath of the law.

He assured members of the public about the readiness of officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force in Bauchi to fish out all range of criminals operating in the state so as to enable a crime-free Bauchi State.