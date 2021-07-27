A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, Robert Desmond, has denied claims that he was considering defecting from the party over unexplained grievances, saying such claims should be disregarded.

He further described such as an attempt to pit him against his political father and minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Desmond said investigation had shown that those behind the claims made use of phoney social media accounts and that he remains a die-hard and committed member of the APC in the state, insisting that he is satisfied with the leadership style of Sylva.

Desmond, who is a chieftain of the APC in Brass Island and the founder of a political group known as the New Face of Brass, stated that the party leadership and the supporters of the APC at the state and national level should disregard claims made with the fictitious account with the name Diepreye Pinklady Wilson.

“Ordinarily, I would disregard the untrue statements from the said Facebook account but doing so at this material time would only mean concurrence to the blatant lies published against me, hence my decision to set the records straight. Let me state unequivocally that I remain a bona fide, die-hard member of the APC. Also, I remain committed and loyal, just like I have always been, to the leadership of the party in Bayelsa State,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT