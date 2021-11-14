The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has written off the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state, claiming that the present administration had nothing to offer the citizens.

The APC also alleged a plot by the faction of the party to restrain the newly elected state executive committee of the party led by Chief Dennis Otiotio from performing its functions.

The APC, through its senatorial vice chairman (Bayelsa East), Comrade Alabo Martins, in a statement, said the popularity of the APC had increased in the state because of the poor performance of the ruling party.

“For the first time, the APC conducted peaceful, free and fair congresses and credible state officers of the party emerged. The new leadership has promised to reclaim its stolen mandate to form the next government. The leadership of the party has said its popularity has increased in Bayelsa State because the present administration has nothing to offer the citizens.

“This PDP administration is not performing at all. In spite of the huge allocations and loans the government has not commissioned one project since it assumed office,” the spokesman said.

Alabo also pledged to keep the APC united and to sack the PDP administration, which he said was burdened by under-performance, promising that the newly elected APC exco would work assiduously to restore its mandate to form the next government in the state.

Alabo Martins also accused the faction of the APC in the state led by a former minister of state for agriculture and rural development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, of allegedly planning with the state judiciary to use the law courts to issue an exparte order.

He also alleged that the plot was revealed to the party by some aggrieved members of the PDP in the state who felt shortchanged by the Senator Douye Diri-led administration.

“Lokpobiri has planned to use a popular APC chieftain to accomplish this sinister act, but a PDP member has cautioned the state government not to drag the judiciary into politics, adding that the worst form of corruption in a democracy is to politicize the judiciary,” he said.