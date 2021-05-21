Leaders of the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have again returned to the trenches. OSA OKHOMINA reviews the intra-party crisis and concludes that only the intervention of the party’s national secretariat will save it from disintegration.

The opening of the parallel secretariat by a faction of the APC in Bayelsa State is a classic case of how deep the crisis facing the party in the state.

The crisis is an acid test for the political might of former governor of the state and incumbent minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva. The struggle by faction of the party led by Hon. Ebierien Fala Itubor, is backed by some top echelons of the party who are allegedly not happy with the leadership style of the minister.

These party chieftains include former minister of agriculture and rural development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the 2019 governorship standard bearer and the APC Caretaker Committee/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee as vice chairman, South-South Zone, Chief David Lyon and other stakeholders.

Political analysts said the battle of wits among the APC leaders is aggravated by Sylva’s handpicking of delegates for the forthcoming APC national convention. They believed that Sylva’s choice did not represent the quality of persons in the party.

The permutation of the anti-Sylva’s faction is that when the list of delegates is to be sent to the national secretariat, there would emerge two lists of delegates from Bayelsa. The lists and the burden of authenticating which is genuine will fall on Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Though Sylva’s hold on the party is always challenged, such plots have failed over time. He always finds a way out of them by outsmarting the plotters. However, the alleged involvement of the former governor of Rivers State and incumbent minister of transportation, Chibuke Rotimi Amaechi, in the current crisis rocking the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC has added a new dimension to it.

APC members at the ward and local government levels are purportedly not comfortable with Sylva’s leadership style, especially his abandoning of the party after an election year only to return a few days to another election with huge resources to get the loyalty of leaders.

At the moment, it will not be an overstatement to say that the party and its members are in confusion. Already, some leaders including a member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Daniel Charles, have dumped the APC for the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The PDP-led administration of Governor Douye Diri is making capital of the APC crisis by poaching the opposition members to its fold.

Itubor, in a letter to Governor Buni’s Committee, feared that the gale of defection from APC to the PDP in the state can only be halted with genuine reconciliation and urged him to ignore Sylva’s claims and his loyalists on the stability of the party.

The in-fighting between the APC factions chaired by Hon. Jothan Amos and Itubor, which started even before the Supreme Court nullified the victory of Lyon as governor-elect in the 2019 election, has led to suspensions and counter-suspensions, which led to the recent defection of leading party members.

Itubor’s faction, in a statement, declared that all is not well with APC in the state. “Well, it’s unfortunate, and it’s also pitiable to a large extent. Why I say so is because the party always has problems due to Timipre Sylva’s style of leadership with impunity.

“Sylva, does not have regard for anybody; he does not care, whose ox is gored as far as his interest is concerned. The party has been factionalised since the governorship election of 2019 against 2020. Till date, Bayelsa APC has been factionalised. Chief Ebireren Itubo, who has been the factional chairman of our side as far as I am concerned, when we suspended the chairman Jothan Amos and then Alabo Martins, so for me, anybody coming to say that APC has no faction in Bayelsa is a day dreamer, a liar and story from the pit of hell.

“APC has been factionalised, the national leadership is aware of this. Because of his style and nature of politics, Sylva always claims before the national headquarters that there are no issues in Bayelsa, but we have written several letters to the national secretariat and have even requested for a peace and conflict resolution committee to be inaugurated in Bayelsa. But as far as I am concerned, nothing has been done. And Sylva is still claiming there is no faction in the party because he is already preparing a list of Exco members towards the forthcoming congresses.

“For the record, I want to say it clearly that we have two chairmen in APC in Bayelsa. Jothan Amos is chairman on the other side and Ebirefa Itubo, central senatorial vice chairman of the party, is acting chairman of our side. So, the issue of no faction is not something to be discussed or argued about. APC has factions. Then back to the issue of defection. As far as I am concerned, anybody that is of sound reasoning will have no justification to work with Timipre Sylva. For me, the defection of that honourable member from the Brass Senatorial District has proved me right before the public, before Nigerians for what I have been saying that Sylva’s style is making APC to drown and as I am telling you, we are drowning until the national secretariat takes the bold step to remove Sylva and in fact renounce Sylva as leader of APC in Bayelsa, that’s when we can have a headway as a party in Bayelsa,” he said.

Also speaking, a member of the APC from Nembe local government area and former state-owned security outfit, Bayelsa Volunteers, Hon. Douye Koroye, alleged that “lack of quality leadership, greed, envy and jealousy are playing the worst roles in diminishing the party’s chances in 2023 and beyond.”

Koroye said, “While supporters are yet to fully recover from the February 13 Supreme Court setback which has placed the party in a disadvantaged position in preparation for 2023, lack of quality leadership, greed, envy and jealousy are even playing worst roles in diminishing the party’s chances against 2023 and beyond.”

But the APC leadership, in response to the indictment of Sylva and defection, declared its readiness to recall Hon. Charles over his defection to the PDP.

The APC, through its chairman of Brass local government area, Hon. Baribote Solomon, who described the defection of Charles as an act of desperation and selfishness, said the party would launch the process of recalling him because the APC owns the ticket.

Solomon told newsmen that despite the claims of mass defection and division in the APC, there was nothing close to that in the state chapter of the party. “As a voluntary political association, there tends to be misunderstanding among party members at some point in time due to clash of interests which is normal in every political setting. And the circumstance in the party is nothing but a minor issue that will be handled.”

He said Sylva is a leader who has been working tirelessly for the growth of the APC.

Solomon commended Sylva, members of the State Working Committee (SWC) and other party stakeholders for their contributions towards the growth and development of the party. He said the party will be stronger and more formidable before the 2023 general elections.

Also, the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Committee secretary, Hon. Alabo Martins, dismissed as “sponsored” and “deliberate falsehood” the claims by the Itubor’s faction that all is not well due to the rising cases of defection and disharmony in the party.

He said those behind the campaign of calumny against the APC in the state were sponsored contractors of the PDP-led administration.

Martins, in a statement he issued in Yenagoa, said despite the campaign to create a wrong image of the party leadership before the general public, the APC in Bayelsa remains one peaceful and united family under the unassailable leadership of Sylva.

Efforts by the National Assembly members from the state to prevail on the Itubo-led faction was rebuffed as it rejected the olive branch extended to aggrieved members.