Bayelsa State deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has counseled lawyers in the state to uphold integrity and fair play as watchwords in the legal practice, declaring that such virtue will guarantee them a place at the top of the legal profession.

Ewhrudjakpo, who is also a lawyer, gave the advice at the weekend during a call on him by the new executive of the Young Lawyers Forum under the umbrella of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yenagoa Branch, urging the young lawyers to shun any practice that would erode their integrity as their success in the legal profession largely depends on it.

He advised them to be law-abiding, hard-working and show respect to their senior colleagues, insisting that if they lose their integrity in law practice, then they had lost everything in their career.

He particularly charged the new executive of the Young Lawyers Forum to strive and make a difference by focusing on achieving the objectives of the Association, stressing that leadership at all levels requires a lot of sacrifice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ewhrudjakpo, however, gave them the assurance that if they imbibe patience, humility, courage and determination as lawyers, they would surely make it in society.

Responding to the forum’s request from the government to support the hosting of its South-South zonal conference billed for April this year in Yenagoa, the deputy governor promised to look into it, but advised them to review some of their programmes.

Earlier in his presentation, the chairman of the Young Lawyers Forum, Yenagoa Branch, Mr Deinmobowei Abila, commended the deputy governor for his fatherly guidance and interest in the growth of the legal profession in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT