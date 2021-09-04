Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, has vowed that his administration would never deny retired civil servants from the state their pension and gratuity irrespective of the financial status of the state.

According to Diri, the ultimate goal of every civil servant is to receive his gratuity and pension at retirement, so his administration’s policy will not deny retirees such benefits.

The governor who made this known on Thursday during the send forth organized by the Permanent Secretaries Forum for 30 retired permanent secretaries in Yenagoa, announced a cash reward of N1 million each to 30 retired permanent secretaries in the state.

Diri said the cash gift was an appreciation from the government for their meritorious services to the state and the nation, adding that plans were underway to collaborate with pension managers to ensure that retirees receive their benefits when due irrespective of the government in power.

“One of the focal points of every civil servant is that when they retire they expect their pension on monthly basis. We have promised not to treat our senior citizens with levity and would like to keep that promise as long as we remain in the saddle of governance in Bayelsa State.

“Today, we are celebrating you for the meritorious service you rendered to your dear state. I join in thanking and calling you to continue in the fashion that you have done while in service and to render services now as senior citizens of our dear state in terms of advice from the experience you have garnered over the years,” he said.

Earlier, the retired permanent secretaries commended Governor Diri for ensuring prompt payment of their gratuities and monthly pension.

Their chairman represented by Chief B.F. Amakiri, noted that the governor’s love for retirees was unsurpassed by any other governor.

He expressed the forum’s support for the administration and appealed to the governor not to relent in his developmental initiatives.

In their goodwill messages, the chief whip and chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Establishments, Mrs. Ebiowo Koku-Obiyai and chairman of the Bayelsa State Civil Service Commission, Dr Peter Singabele, thanked the governor for not neglecting retired workers and prayed for more resources to enable him do more for them.