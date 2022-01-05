Chairman of the Bayelsa State Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Engr. Ebiye Tarabina, has warned contractors handling the government’ projects to be conscious of standard and specifications.

He warned the era of cutting corners and building sub-standard projects was over.

Tarabina, who made the call during an inspection of projects in the state, urged the contractors to always adhere to standards and insisted that the present administration was committed to the infrastructural development of the state.

He said the projects initiated by the Governor Douye Diri administration are very significant to the present and future development of Bayelsa, stressing that contractors should ensure the projects were executed according to standards.

He said it was imperative for contractors to abide by the terms of agreement to deliver as at when due.

At the Igbedi Road site, the chairman commended the company handling the project, PAACIE Construction Limited, for the quality and pace of work achieved and urged the contractor to sustain the tempo.

The general manager of the company, Mr Sarkis Abichmount, who is handling the project, said 80 percent of the job had been achieved and pledged its completion on schedule.

At the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road, the chairman lauded the contractor for the milestones recorded on the project and urged the firm to intensify efforts for the speedy completion of the project.

Other projects inspected during the tour are the concrete pavement at Ayamasa, the ongoing Glory Drive Road, AIT/Igbogene Outer Ring Road, the Opolo/AIT Road, the Elebele Bridge and the maintenance and rehabilitation of Imiringi Road.