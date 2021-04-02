ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The National Under 18/21 Handball Championships ended yesterday amidst fanfare at Rowe Park Sports Centre in Yaba, Lagos.

The underage national championship organised by Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) saw several young teams grace the competition in the male and female category of the two-age grade.

In the U-18 female category, Bayelsa defeated Gboko Volunteers of Benue 18-8 to win the title while Gboko settled for second. Lagos defeated Ekiti 38-16 to emerge third in the category.

Lagos defeated Niger 33-27 to win the U-18 male category, while Niger had to settle for second. De Kings of Ogun had to wait till after extra time before they were able to defeat FCT 47-44 to emerge third.

In the U-21 female category, Lagos comfortably defeated Suleja Shooters 36-25 as they won the category. Suleja Shooters emerged second while the much fancied Kwara came third after defeating Plateau 40-26.

Lagos also defeated Niger 37-33 in a keenly contested tie to emerge winner of the U-21 male category, with Niger settling for second. Kwara overcame the stubborn MindScope Academy with a 40-35 victory to come third.