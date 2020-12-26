Osa Okhomina |

Stakeholders involved in gender-based advocacy have expressed concern over rising cases of violence against women and rape of the girl child in Bayelsa State, declaring that 50 cases were recorded in the year 2020.

According to the advocacy groups led by the Do Foundation International, out of the 50 cases recorded, two convictions were recorded and others are still pending in the law courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the DO foundation International, Barr. Dise Sheila Ogbise, while speaking during the inauguration of the nine-man new executive of the DO Foundation International in Bayelsa State, led by Barr. Comfort Itoru, said it was disheartening that abandonment of complaint by victims is a major setback in its fight against gender-based violence as parties settle and abandon their cases.

The permanent secretary, Bayelsa State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Kuro Ebiowe, who commended the advocacy efforts of the Do Foundation International urged the stakeholders to work with the state government in the fight against gender violence in the state.

Ogbise noted that Do Foundation international Nigeria had over the years carved a niche for itself with its commitment to the fight against gender-based Violence.

She said since the incorporation of the foundation in 2017, it had raised the bar on the issue of speak up by victims and reporting of cases on gender-based violence due to the fact that speaking up is better than silence.

“We initiated speak up campaigns primary and secondary schools and communities in the state and it has greatly broken the culture of silence and settlement of rape cases.

“With particular reference to this year, Do Foundation has recovered over fifty cases of gender-based violence and has with the partnership of some of its partners secured two convictions while most of the cases on gender-based violence are still in court.”

According to her, it is also disheartening to state abandonment of complaint is a major setback in its fight against gender-based violence as parties settle and abandon their cases.