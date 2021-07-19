A member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, has commenced the search for long distance runners of Bayelsa extraction with the unveiling of the Brass-Nembe Unity Marathon race.

The race, which is scheduled for August 13, 2021, is opened to interested athletes from the various ward headquarters to indicate their participation from July 19, 2021 to August 10, 2021.

According to the organizers of the race, through the chairman of the media/publicity committee, Elder Noel Dimi Inafa , the race is for both professionals and up-coming long distance runners from Brass and Nembe local government areas as well as non-indigenes domiciled in both local government Areas of the state.

Elder Noel Dimi Inafa also noted that both the men and women distance runners will take two routes with the men starting from Basketball Pitch Okpoama Brass through Chief Timipre Sylva Airstrip and terminate at the St. Barnabas School Field Twon-Brass.

The winner of the men category, will smile to the bank with N500, 000 while the first and second runners will go home with N350,000 and N150,000 respectively.

The winner of the female category will get N300, 000, while the second and third place athletes will go home with N200,000 and N100,000. There are fabulous consolation prizes from 4th – 10th position of both categories.