Four new housemates have been added to the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Edition in an interesting twist two weeks after the commencement of the reality TV show.

The housemates were introduced to the viewers during the eviction night show on Sunday.

The new entrants in the BBNaija House are Michael, Kayvee, JMK and Queen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael is the first addition into the House. He said he does not like pretentious people and insisted no one will ever catch him fighting over girls, food and chores in Biggie’s House.

Kayvee is a 28-year-old from Ogba in Lagos State. He is bringing his handsome face to the show. He said he doesn’t like rude people. He is bringing vibes and positive energy to the House. The photographer said he is going to show the world his view.

Jumoke, the third addition, said she loves to enjoy herself. She hates bad vibes. She says she is bringing positive energy to the House.

Jumoke to be known as JMK, is a Lawyer and born in Kwara State. She said was going to do everything all the lawyers who have been to show didn’t bring to the show. She wants viewers to watch out for her dance moves.

Queen who hails from Akwa Ibom State said she is the complete package. She hates gossip and is a nice person. She says she can be good, bad and ugly.

The 26-year-old philanthropist said she loves sleeping naked and the housemates should be wary of her ‘bad mouth.’

LEADERSHIP reports that three housemates were evicted on Sunday night. They are Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice.

With the four surprise entrants to Biggie’s House, the housemates are now 23 in number.

Recall that 22 housemates earlier started the show including two wild cards who survived eviction last Sunday as the 20 regular housemates couldn’t expose them.