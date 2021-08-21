A fresh twist has been added to the game being played in the Big Brother House as Biggie on Friday instructed the Head of House, Maria to prank six housemates.

Recall that Maria who is the Head of House was given a secret task on Monday to act as though she has the power to evict two housemates on Sunday.

She had been told in a diary session that there would be no any eviction this week. Biggie had told Maria to keep the information a secret.

However, Biggie in a follow-up instruction told Maria to gather the housemates and mention her bottom six and instruct them to pack up for eviction.

He said, “Big Brother has an additional mission for you. On Sunday morning, you are to address the house and announce your bottom-six housemates, that is, the six housemates who least impressed you this week.

“You must tell them to pack their bags and deliver them into the storeroom as they await their final verdict.”

When she asked if the two housemates will be evicted, Biggie said her diary session was over.