MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the BBNaija reality show, have announced the return of the ‘Fave Lock-In’ competition.

The competition will start on Thursday, 29 July and run till Monday, 2 August 2021.

The competition which saw viewers become millionaires during the BBNaija Lockdown season, will give 30 BBNaija fans a chance of winning N1 million each when the housemate they ‘Lock-In’ wins the sixth season of BBNaija show.

The competition is open to active DStv and GOtv customers in Nigeria only. All entrants must be 18 years old and above and are expected to be active throughout the duration of the show.

Winners from the competition will be announced by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, at the end of the TV reality show during the raffle draw.

To qualify for the competition, fans should simply download the MyDStv App or MyGOtv App, which is available on the Apple and Google Play Store, and select the BBNaija housemate they think will emerge as this year’s winner using the Lock-in button on the Apps.

Customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga and GOtv Max and Jolli customers are eligible for the Fave Lock-In competition.

The headline sponsor of BBNaija Season 6 is ABEG and associate sponsor is PATRICIA.