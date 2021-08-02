Five housemates have been nominated for possible eviction by the two wild cards, Pere and Maria, who were given nomination powers on Monday.

The housemates nominated for eviction are Whitemoney, Yousef, Niyi, Beatrice and Yerins.

JayPaul was initially among those nominated for possible eviction but he was saved by the Head of House, Boma, who replaced him with Yousef.

The viewers would have to save their favourite housemates by voting through ‘My DStv’ App.

One or two housemates with the least votes may get evicted on Sunday which is the eviction night.

Who could that be? Only time shall tell!