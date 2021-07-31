One of the Housemates in the ongoing Shine Ya Eye edition of Big Brother Naija, Liquorose, has set a record with a great followership on her social media platform, Instagram, just five days into the show.

A post from her instagram platform @liquorose reads: “1 million amazing supporters. I am so humbled. Thank you so much team Liquorose. I will make you all proud, I promise.”

Before she entered the Big Brother 6 House, Liquorose had garnered more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.

With this new feat, Liquorose has clinched the position of the most followed housemate in this edition of BBNaija reality TV show on social media, coupled with her over 13,000 followership on Twitter.

In celebration of this new milestone, Liquorose’s fans, now called ‘RoseArmy’, have taken to Instagram to hail their fave.

A die-hard fan, @merry_by_lagos, wrote, “See, if voting is by death, you have my vote @liquorose.”

A fan, @e4ma, wrote, “Yaay. Congratulations. We move.”

Another fan, @adebimpeajewole, said,

“We love you our queen.”

@q_chella said, “Two million loading.”