The Executive Secretary Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Capain Junaid Abdullahi and Management members has inaugurate and handover the Primary Health Care Centre with a 30 bed capacity, a mortorized borehole with overhead tank in Gurin L.G.A executed by the Agency to the Adamawa State Government.

This is in furtherance to the federal government’s intervention on the socio-economic wellbeing of people living in the border communities of the country.

The agency also to identified projects sites for the Agency’s 2021 Capital Projects in the state.

Deputy Director (Head, Public Affairs & Protocol Unit), Sadiq Abdullahi Isa, in a statement said this gesture was when the agency embarked on a two day working visit to Border Communities in Adamawa State from Monday 15th February, 2021 to Wednesday 17th February, 2021.

Prior to the project handing over, the Executive Secretary BCDA Captain Junaid Abdullahi and his Team paid a courtesy visit on the District Head of Gurin and the District Head of Fufore.

Both appreciated the agency for sitting the health care project in their domain as this will address health care needs of the communities and the neighbouring communities of Cameroun Republic.

The commissioning of the Primary Health Care Project executed by BCDA was witnessed by the Executive Governor of Adamawa State Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who was represented by the Hon Commissioner for reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Humanitarian Services Mr Elijah Tumba, community Leaders and Key stakeholders from the benefiting communities.

Captain Junaid Abdullahi in his address during the project inauguration promised that more government projects will be executed in various border communities in the state to address the challenges of the people living in the border communities.

He also said that the Agency has executed fifty-eight (58) projects cutting across various sectors from 2015 to 2020 in Adamawa State.

The Executive Secretary and his Team were received at the Government House Yola, by the Executive Governor of Adamawa State Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri, who promised to support and collaborate with the Agency in its activities in the state.