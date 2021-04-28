BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has implored the newly registered members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to show commitment to the party by contributing to its financial growth.

The Governor noted that being financial members of the APC will further enhance their commitment to the growth and development of the party in the state.

He spoke in his office on Tuesday while receiving the report of the APC Membership Revalidation and Registration Committee.

Akeredolu who thanked the committee for the good job done said it is hoped that the registration of the new members will further enhance the party’s electoral victory in future elections.

He said, “I am thrilled with the work you have done. The only regret is that you registered people and they didn’t pay. What have they got to put into it? Now that we have been registered, we must ask those that have been registered to show commitment to the party. They will have to pay to get their party cards.

“Let us get our membership involved. Let us get them committed financially. Let them be financial members so that by the time we have congresses, we only involve the financial members.

“You have done your work. I thank you. You have done your best.

I hope the registered members will turn out to enhance our electoral victory.”

Earlier, the Secretary of the committee in the state, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, who appreciated the Governor for the warm reception given the members since they arrived in the state, said the Governor’s leadership quality inspired them to record success in the exercise.